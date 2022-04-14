I Think I’ll Kick Joe Biden While He’s Down

I can remember watching Biden’s poll numbers tanking after his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. I never really understood how he’d had respectable approval numbers before then. They’d been trending downward throughout his presidency, yes, but they were still pretty decent considering. So when his approval ratings went underwater for the first time, I was convinced that, as soon as Afghanistan left the front pages, Biden would recover. It seemed like a safe bet to me.

But they never did—and I’m happy to say that I was wrong. Biden’s approval ratings have remained underwater since last August. In fact, they’ve gotten worse. According to a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday, his approval ratings have reached the lowest level of his presidency, with only a third of Americans approving of his job performance and 54% disapproving.

His approval ratings would be worse if not for loyal Democrats pathetically willing to go down with the ship. According to the poll, 76% of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing, while only 12% disapprove. Republicans are far more united in their opposition to Biden, with 94% indicating they disapprove of Biden’s job performance and only 3% who approve.

I’d love to know who that 3% is, but that’s another topic for another time.

Perhaps the most problematic part of the poll for Biden is that 56% of independents say they disapprove of Biden, and only 26% approve.

But as bad as things are for Joe Biden, I have some salt to pour on his wounds.

While Biden remains dangerously underwater in the polls, most likely voters have a favorable view of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That’s right, the same Ron DeSantis who just signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law and who on Thursday signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks in his state.

According to a new Rasmussen Reports poll, 52% of likely voters have a favorable view of DeSantis, with 37% reporting they have a “very” favorable view. DeSantis’s favorability is split mainly along party lines, with 76% of Republicans having a favorable view of the governor, compared to 53% of Democrats who have an unfavorable view of him. A plurality of independents, 46%, have a favorable view of DeSantis, compared to 32% who have a negative view.

How does such a thing happen? The mainstream media has gone through extraordinary lengths to prop up Joe Biden and tear Ron DeSantis down. The media parroted the false narrative that the Parental Rights in Education law recently signed by DeSantis was the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Last year, the media sided with Biden against DeSantis on COVID-19 restrictions, even blaming him for a surge in cases.

There’s a reason why DeSantis has remained clean despite all the mud thrown at him and why Joe Biden remains underwater despite the media constantly throwing him lifelines.

It all comes down to the fact that Joe Biden, in addition to being incompetent, is pursuing a radical agenda that isn’t supported by the mainstream of America. Ron DeSantis, on the other hand, has proven himself to be a tremendous leader who is fighting for the issues that matter most to all Americans, including freedom and parental rights.