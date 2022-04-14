On Offense: Parental Rights Movement Targets LGBTQ Indoctrination Across the Country

In the wake of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill becoming law, at least 11 states are considering legislation to protect young children from being taught sexuality and gender identity in school.

According to a report from the Daily Caller, legislators in these states are considering bills that would “limit school lessons on sex and gender for certain age groups, restrict books with sexual themes, require sex education to emphasize biological sex rather than gender identity and crack down on gender and sexuality-related trainings for children.”

“Governor Ron DeSantis does what is right for Floridians, and in this case, he stood up for Florida’s parents and children,” said Bryan Griffin, deputy press secretary for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in a statement to the Daily Caller. “Other states may indeed want to follow the lead on this common-sense legislation.”

Last week, the Alabama legislature passed a bill banning sexual orientation and gender identity from being taught in kindergarten through fifth grade. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to sign it into law. Similar bills of varying scope are being considered in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri, Indiana, and Kentucky. Oklahoma and Tennessee are considering legislation to restrict books in schools on sexuality and sexual orientation. Legislation in Arizona would mandate public school sex education to focus on biological sex, not gender identity, and a bill in Iowa would require parental consent for any instruction on gender identity.

That any of these bills are even necessary is disturbing. Still, we should nevertheless feel encouraged that the parental rights movement isn’t backing down from radical LGBTQ activists intent on indoctrinating our kids.