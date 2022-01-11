Maryland Schools Give Students Race and Gender Scorecards to Calculate Privilege

A mother in Carroll County, Md. reported that students, including her daughter, were recently given race and gender privilege scorecards to complete as part of their preparation for an upcoming reading assignment in English class:

Accompanying the scorecards were other media elaborating on the concept of privilege, including this video:

When the daughter questioned her teacher on what privilege has to do with learning English, expressing concerns that the material seemed “racist towards whites” and that it “portrayed the police in a negative light,” the teacher reacted by saying it was actually good to have those feelings and that the purpose of the lesson is to foster uncomfortable conversations.

The girl’s mother sees things differently, calling such topics in the classroom “absolutely appalling.” She continued: “They’re teaching our kids to view and treat people based on their skin color, rather than treating each other as individuals. How this belongs in an English class is beyond me.”

The Concerned Parents of Carroll County Maryland, a local group organized to remove political indoctrination in schools and promote common-sense COVID policies, were originally sent the classroom documents. The group has received similar reports from many students and parents throughout their community’s school system.

Tomorrow the local Board of Education will vote on a “political neutrality” policy, which aims to position teachers as neutral moderators when discussing political topics while reinforcing a focus on the basics: reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Concerned Parents Chair Bryan Thompson urges local parents to “show up” to the Board Meeting and to “demand that political indoctrination remains out of our schools and that repeat offenders are held accountable”.