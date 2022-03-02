Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Joe Biden a ‘Piece of Crap’ in SOTU Response

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) pulled no punches Tuesday night in her own video response to Biden’s State of the Union address, attacking his policies, calling him “mentally incompetent,” and even suggesting that he’s been compromised.

“America has been invaded at our wide-open border at the invitation of Joe Biden,” she said. “And every single threat is coming across. From terrorists to child trafficking, to deadly poisonous fentanyl sent to America courtesy of the CCP and the Mexican cartels. Joe Biden is recklessly endangering every single American’s life. But his most egregious action is flying illegal aliens in the dark of night across America, maybe to a suburb near you.”

She called Joe Biden a “great business partner to the Mexican cartels,” before shifting to Afghanistan, a topic that was missing from Biden’s speech.

“And while the media is feeding you blood, violence, and war 24/7 on every single TV, social media, and news app, owning the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine, America’s still reeling from Joe Biden’s unforgiveable failure in Afghanistan,” she began.

“Only six months ago, Biden abandoned Americans in Afghanistan, armed the Taliban Islamic terrorists, and unnecessarily costs the lives of 13 American soldiers. These families have not even finished mourning for their sons and daughter,” Greene continued. “He needlessly lost the lives of 13 American soldiers and now has sent thousands of American troops over to Eastern Europe to defend another country’s border.”

Greene then accused the “war hawks, global elites, and neocons” of “beating the drums of war,” as she warned that Biden is preparing to “sacrifice more of our sons and daughters to defend another nation’s border, but not our own.”

“Under President Trump, this would have never happened,” Greene insisted. “For four years, our country had a real leader that led America and the entire world to peace through strength. But now we have a mentally incompetent, ‘feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap,'” she said, quoting Kathy McCollum, the mother of 20-year-old Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was killed during Biden’s botched withdrawal Afghanistan.

Days after the ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport that claimed the lives of 13 U.S. servicemembers, Kathy McCollum called into The Wilkow Majority on SiriusXM, during which the grieving mother described Biden as a “feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap [who] just sent my son to die.”

In her video, Greene went on to accuse Biden of being compromised, “because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him.”

“So it’s no wonder America’s weak,” she continued. “We do not have a president that can defend our country. We have a president that puts America last because he is literally serving China, Russia, and the world.”