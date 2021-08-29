Mother of Marine Killed in Kabul Unloads on 'Piece of Crap' Joe Biden

Kathy McCollum, the mother of 20-year-old Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, who was killed in the ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport last week, blasted Joe Biden on Saturday when she called in to The Wilkow Majority on SiriusXM.

“My son was one of the Marines who died yesterday,” McCollum told host Andrew Wilkow. “20 years and six months old—getting ready to come home […] to be with his wife and witness the birth of his son,” the heartbroken mother continued.

“And that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she said of Joe Biden. “I woke up at four o’clock this morning, two Marines at my door telling me my son was dead. So, to [have Jen Psaki on] right before me and listen to that piece of crap talk about diplomatic crap with frickin Taliban terrorists who just freakin’ blew up my son and no, nothing, to not say anything about oh my god, I’m so sorry for families. So, my son is gone.”

Wilkow had played a clip of Jen Psaki speaking to the media prior to talking McCollum’s call.

Kathy McCollum had a message to all those who voted for Biden, telling them, “You just killed my son with a dementia-ridden piece of crap who doesn’t even know he’s in the White House.” She added that she “couldn’t sit by idly” and feels she needs to process her anger. She reported that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), her representative in Congress, is planning to visit her at her home Sunday. “We’ll speak and hopefully she’ll be able to convey my message to the rest of the United States.”

Rylee McCollum, one of 13 U.S. service members killed on Friday, just got married on February 14, and his first child is due to be born on September 26. The fallen Marine’s mother feels that her son died in vain because of Joe Biden’s actions. “This was an unnecessary debacle that could have been handled properly.”

“I never thought in a million years [my son] would die for nothing, for nothing, because that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap who decided he wanted a photo-op on September 11th. That’s what kills me,” she added. “I wanted my son to represent our country, to fight for my country. But I never thought that a feckless piece of crap would send him to his death and smirk on television while he’s talking about people dying with his nasty smirk. The dementia-ridden piece of crap needs to be removed from office. It never would have happened under Trump.”

McCollum says she’s trying to be strong for her son’s pregnant widow.

“To [… ] every Democrat that’s listening, you did this to my son.”

You can listen to the entire interview here: