Rick Scott: Americans Will Give the Democrats a ‘Complete Butt-Kicking’ in November

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) who unveiled his 11-point plan to rescue America on Friday, spoke to the attendees of CPAC Saturday afternoon and accused the left of trying to destroy America.

“The left now controls the Democratic Party. The entire federal government, the news media, academia, big tech, Hollywood, most corporate boardrooms, and now even some of our top military leaders. They’re working to redefine America, silence their opponents — and that means you. They’re destroying just, like, everything they touch. And they’ve got their hands on everything,” he warned. “Here’s what they’re trying to destroy: American history, patriotism, border security, gender, traditional morality, capitalism, fiscal responsibility, opportunity, rugged individualism, Judeo-Christian values, free speech, law enforcement, religious liberty, parental involvement in schools, and even private ownership of firearms.”

The left, Senator Scott said, wants to end the American experiment. “They want to replace freedom with control. The elites and the government are telling us what we can and cannot believe, what we can think, and what we can do. They absolutely want to control our lives.”

“It’s time to take our country back,” he said, “and I’m here to tell you the American people are going to give a complete butt-kicking to the Democrats this November.”