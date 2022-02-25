U.S. Senate Candidate Josh Mandel Calls for J6 Commission to Be Abolished, Wants Commission on 2020 Election Instead

The 2020 election “was stolen,” declared Josh Mandel, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, at CPAC 2022 on Friday, before telling the crowd that the Liz Cheneys and the Adam Kinzingers in the Republican Party “are traitors.”

Related: First Impressions of a First-Time CPAC Attendee

“We should abolish the January 6th Commission and replace it with a November 3rd Commission,” he declared. He also said that we need to audit the vote, not only in Maricopa County, Ariz., but in “Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and every state in the nation.”

Last September, a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in Maricopa County, Ariz., found 53,214 ballots impacted by irregularities of medium, high, and critical severity. Joe Biden’s margin of victory was only 10,457.

According to Mandel, he wants the vote in Ohio, a state Trump won twice, audited as well. Why? Because he believes that “Trump actually won by a higher margin than was even reported.”

Mandel argued that “if we’re going to talk about the truth that the election was being stolen, we need to also talk about solutions.” One solution, he said, is instituting voter ID.

“Now the folks on the left, they say, ‘Well, that’s racist, having to show the photo ID.’ There’s nothing racist about having to show a photo ID. People who are on welfare have to show a photo ID to get their welfare. People who are on unemployment have to show a photo ID to get their unemployment. My old governor, John Kasich — he had to show a photo ID to get into the Democratic National Convention.”

The second solution, he said, was getting rid of voting machines. “We don’t want any machines with Chinese parts administering our elections. These voting machines were a solution in search of a problem.”

Mandel also advocated for getting rid of mail-in voting. “If you’re a senior citizen and you’re disabled or you’re a military overseas, of course you can vote by mail,” he explained. But for everyone else, they can go to the polls on Election Day. “We got to get rid of this 30 days of voting,” said Mandel.