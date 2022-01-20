U Penn Trans Swimmer Accused of Intentionally Losing to Foil Trans Critics

Lia Thomas, a biological male on the University of Pennsylvania women’s swim team, has been crushing actual women swimmers in competition. For example, in the Ivy League 1650 freestyle, Thomas beat his nearest competitor by a whopping 38 seconds. But earlier his month, he surprisingly lost to Iszac Henig, a Yale swimmer who identifies as male but is biologically female.

One of Thomas’s teammates says that his loss is not all it seems, that Thomas’s swim time was suspiciously slower than his past races, and believes that Thomas colluded with Henig before the race to let Henig win to “prove” that biological females can actually beat him.

“Looking at [Lia’s] time, I don’t think she [sic] was trying,” Thomas’s teammate told Outkick. “I know they’re friends and I know they were talking before the meet. I think she [sic] let her win to prove the point that, ‘Oh see, a female-to-male beat me.’”

Thomas’s teammate said she believes Thomas and Heing colluded to fix the race. “I do. I can’t say for sure, but I wouldn’t be shocked if I found out that was 100% true.”

The evidence speaks for itself. “In the 100 freestyle race, Henig finished with a time of 49.57; Thomas touched the wall in 52.84,” explains Outkick. “During a November tri-meet with Princeton and Cornell, Thomas swam the 100 freestyle in 49.42.”

Thomas’s competing with biological women has caused significant backlash for the NCAA, which allowed Thomas to compete with women despite him being a male. Thomas previously competed on the U Penn men’s team before identifying as a woman and transitioning. But his performance in the January 8 race he lost to Henig was incredibly suspicious.

“I was on deck and said to a friend, ‘She’s [sic] literally not trying.’ You could just tell,” Thomas’s teammate said. “It was blatantly obvious. I was watching the 200 free and she [sic] was literally keeping pace with the other girls. She [sic] was No. 1 in the country at one point. These are definitely talented swimmers, but they’re not the caliber of being at the top in the country or anything like that.”

“You can tell when someone is dying and they’re swimming slow,” she added. “You can also tell when someone is not trying and I could see [in the 200 freestyle] that Lia was not trying.”

Thomas has also been accused of “barely trying” in the 500 freestyle race that he won by one second.