Here’s How We Know the Left Wants All Kids to Be LGBTQ

The LGBT cult isn’t merely pushing for tolerance of LGBT people; they are now codifying the brainwashing of people into their community and criminalizing those who promote biological norms. George Orwell couldn’t have written a scarier story.

There’s a new law in Canada, called C-4, that bans “conversion therapy.”

According to the law’s preamble, conversion therapy causes harm to society because, in part, “it is based on and propagates myths and stereotypes about sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, including the myth that heterosexuality, cisgender gender identity, and gender expression that conforms to the sex assigned to a person at birth are to be preferred over other sexual orientations, gender identities and gender expressions.”

But, what does the law define as conversion therapy?

Definition of conversion therapy

320.‍101 In sections 320.‍102 to 320.‍104, conversion therapy means a practice, treatment or service designed to

(a) change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual;

(b) change a person’s gender identity to cisgender;

(c) change a person’s gender expression so that it conforms to the sex assigned to the person at birth;

(d) repress or reduce non-heterosexual attraction or sexual behaviour;

(e) repress a person’s non-cisgender gender identity; or

(f) repress or reduce a person’s gender expression that does not conform to the sex assigned to the person at birth.

Read that definition again. Did you notice that based on this definition, it is perfectly legal in Canada to influence a child (or adult) to be LGBTQ, but if you’re a parent of a child who is experiencing any kind of sexual confusion and you advocate heterosexuality or cisgendered identity you could face up to five years in prison.

For Our VIP Subscribers: Trans Insanity: Now Babies Are Transphobic?

“Everyone who knowingly causes another person to undergo conversion therapy — including by providing conversion therapy to that other person — is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than five years; or guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction,” the law reads.

The law’s broad definition of “conversion therapy” has generated significant concern.

“The bill’s wording is sufficiently broad to allow for the criminal prosecution of a wide variety of individuals,” says Rev. Michael Thiessen, president of advocacy group Liberty Coalition Canada.

“So if your kid feels insecure or confused with their gender or sexuality, you can only get ‘therapy’ if they convert to the identity that is anything BUT the biological norm,” notes Freedom Forever CEO Landon Starbuck. “That’s not therapy, that’s conversion coercion.”