Will UPenn's Trans Swimmer Be the Last Straw?

We’ve been covering the tragedy of biological males being allowed to compete against women and girls for some time now. Yet, the transgender movement seems to have persisted without missing a beat.

There’s no denying that women and girls are losing out on opportunities because biological men have been increasingly allowed to compete in women’s sports in virtually all levels of athletic competition.

For example, after the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) allowed biological males to compete in girls’ high school athletics, boys have been crushing their female competition—particularly in track. Chelsea Mitchell, who’d been the fastest high school girl runner in the state, lost “four women’s state championship titles, two all-New England awards, and numerous other spots on the podium to male runners,” calling it a “devastating experience.”

“It tells me that I’m not good enough; that my body isn’t good enough; and that no matter how hard I work, I am unlikely to succeed because I’m a woman,” Mitchell told USA Today earlier this year. Mitchell and three other female athletes sued the CIAC last year, but their case was dismissed because the two transgender students who competed against them had already graduated.

Other sports have been affected by this transgender nonsense as well, and we’re seeing horrible outcomes being celebrated in the name of diversity. For example, in mixed martial arts, men who say they identify as women are beating real women into a bloody pulp.

Such scenarios would have seemed implausible fifteen or twenty years ago. Despite the best efforts of the LGBTQ lobby, it would have been safe to assume that commonsense and decency would prevail. Sadly, that hasn’t happened yet, but is the tide starting to turn?

Earlier this month, Lia Thomas, a male student at the University of Pennsylvania who identifies as female, has crushed his female opponents in NCAA competition—he won the women’s 1,650-meter freestyle event by a stunning 38 seconds—setting multiple records for U.S. women’s swimming and automatically qualifying for the NCAA National Championship meet coming up in March. His teammates at UPenn are outraged that he was allowed to compete on their team, given his physical advantages from being male but are afraid to speak out publicly for fear of being branded transphobes and bigots. Thomas got to compete because NCAA rules allowed him to. However, USA Swimming official Cynthia Millen resigned in protest of Thomas’s ability to compete.

“I can’t do this, I can’t support this,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “I told my fellow officials that I can no longer participate in a sport which allows biological men to compete against women. Everything fair about swimming is being destroyed.”

Millen hopes her resignation will inspire others to follow suit. So far, only athletes and parents are calling out Thomas for having an unfair advantage, and according to Millen, the “adults in the room” need to step up and speak up.

“People are saying, ‘Why don’t the swimmers just leave?’ Well, those are 19-, 20-year-old kids,” Millen said. “It’s up to us. We’re the ones who are supposed to be providing this fair competition. [The swimming authorities] should be the ones who should be saying, ‘Wait a minute.'”

Millen explained to Fox News that men can swim up to 12 percent faster than their female counterparts and have a greater lung capacity.

“Bodies swim against bodies,” Millen explained. “Gender identities don’t swim.”

How many more girls have to lose out on opportunities because men are allowed to compete against them despite multiple biological and physical advantages? Will Millen’s protest inspire others to speak out and halt the momentum of the trans movement?

I hope so.

Related: Hello, Feminists? Where Are You?