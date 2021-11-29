Alright, Alright, Alright... Matthew McConaughey Makes Decision on Texas Gubernatorial Bid

Actor Matthew McConaughey has been teasing a possible gubernatorial bid in his home state of Texas.

On Sunday night, he finally announced his decision in a video posted to Twitter.

“Over the past two years, I’ve been working on the answer to the question of how I can be most useful in this life going forward,” McConaughey began. “Useful to myself, useful to my family and to the most amount of people.”

He rambles on for quite a while after that. Yada, yada, yada… Before finally addressing the question of whether he would be run for governor of Texas.

“As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It’s a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I am choosing not to take at this moment.”

What is he going to do? “I’m going to continue to work and invest the bounty I have by supporting entrepreneurs, businesses, and foundations that I believe are […] creating pathways for people to succeed in life,” he added. “Organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust while also generating prosperity. That’s the American dream.”

“Politicians? The good ones can help us to get to where we need to go, yeah,” McConaughey added. “But let’s be clear, they can’t do anything for us unless we choose to do for ourselves.”

So there it is. Last month, PJM’s Megan Fox said, “I don’t think Texas is ready for a McConaughey administration but it might be fun to watch the show.”

Well, I guess she’ll have to stick to watching McConaughey’s films. Or perhaps, the latest Beto O’Rourke comedy, How To Lose An Election In Ten Seconds.