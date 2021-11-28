WATCH: Joe Biden Violates Nantucket's Indoor Mask Mandate

Joe Biden, anxious to appear like the regular folk during his Thanksgiving vacation, went shopping. During this outing, Joe Biden was seen shopping indoors maskless.

Biden has constantly urged us regular people to wear masks, even when vaccinated, He called for a three-month nationwide mask mandate back in August because, you know, otherwise we’re all just killing each other because of COVID. But that didn’t stop him while he was inside Murray’s Toggery Shop on Nantucket Island.

But this isn’t just a case of mere hypocrisy; Nantucket has an indoor mask mandate imposed by the local Board of Health. Biden can’t even claim ignorance, as the store has posted on its entry door a sign instructing patrons to wear a mask.

This picture sums up Joe Biden and the Democratic Party perfectly. pic.twitter.com/rnlv7QyL66 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 28, 2021

Photos and video show that others inside the store were wearing masks.

Biden is fully vaccinated and did get a booster shot; however, Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines nevertheless advise him to wear a mask anyway.

Fully vaccinated individuals are advised to wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, or if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is an unvaccinated adult.

Biden’s advanced age makes him particularly vulnerable to the virus.

Biden’s violation of the local mask mandate is not surprising. In fact, he’s been violating such mandates throughout his presidency.

One of Joe Biden’s first acts after taking the oath of office was signing an executive order requiring a federal mask mandate, dictating that “individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines.” He violated that mandate hours after signing it.

Joe and Jill Biden’s visit with former president Jimmy Carter and his wife was also highly criticized because a released photo of the meeting showed none of them wearing masks. Last month, Biden was seen maskless at a high-end DC seafood restaurant in violation of D.C.’s mask mandate.

Biden has insisted masks make a difference and can save lives.