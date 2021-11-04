Joe Biden on McAuliffe's Defeat: Don't Blame Me

In the wake of the Virginia gubernatorial election, which saw Terry McAuliffe go down in flames (despite having Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and even Joe Biden campaign for him), lots of Democrats are pointing fingers, trying to assign blame for the outcome.

And Joe Biden insists none of the blame belongs to him.

“Mr. President, do you take some responsibility, and do you think Terry McAuliffe would have won if your agenda had passed before Election Day?” a reporter asked Biden on Wednesday.

“Well, I think it should have passed before Election Day,” Biden replied. “But I’m not sure that I would be able to have changed the number of very conservative folks who turned out in the red districts who were Trump voters, but maybe. Maybe.”

“You won the state by 10 points,” the reporter pointed out.

“I know we did, but also I was running against Donald Trump,” Biden retorted

Biden clearly refuses to acknowledge how his poor approval ratings have impacted the political environment. The economy isn’t doing so well, gas prices are up, inflation is a problem, and the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan still stings. Yet, even as his agenda fails to win over the American people, Biden nevertheless doubled down on it.

“Well, I think we should produce for the American people,” Biden said in response to a question about how Democrats can avoid more losses next year.

Democrats … they never learn.