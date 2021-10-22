Biden’s Approval Ratings Dive Is Worst Since World War II

According to the latest Gallup survey, Biden’s approval ratings have held steady over the past month, with just 42 percent approving of the job he’s doing as president, compared to 43 percent in September.

“His latest rating suggests no improvement in his public support, as Democrats delayed passage of a pair of infrastructure bills due to internal disagreements on their size and scope,” notes Jeffrey Jones of Gallup. “The U.S. economy continues to be plagued by supply chain issues, rising inflation and worker shortages, even as economic growth and stock values remain strong and the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level of the pandemic.”

Biden’s approval ratings may not be as low as Trump’s were (though there’s a lot of debate over whether Trump’s approval ratings truly captured the support he had), but Biden’s decline in approval from the first quarter of his presidency to the third is the worst of any president in Gallup polling history since at least World War II.

Biden’s approval in the first quarter of 2021 was 56 percent and plummeted to 44.7 percent in the third quarter—a decline of 11.3 points. The only other president to see a double-digit dive in approval over the same period of his presidency was Barack Obama, whose approval dived 10.1 points. Trump’s approval rating only declined 4.4 percent.

So, I guess, Congratulations, Joe!