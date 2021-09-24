Three Huge Media Lies From This Week

What a week for phony media narratives. In the aftermath of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, I had a glimmer of hope that the media had suddenly released that they could act like journalists and not Democratic Party activists. Sadly, however, their brief dalliance with semi-objective journalism was short-lived. This week alone, there were three huge lies by the media that prove the MSM hasn’t given up its agenda.

This is a lie of omission if I’ve ever seen one. Last year, the New York Post bombshell story of Hunter Biden’s laptop was censored on social media and went largely unreported. But the evidence that the story was legitimate was overwhelming. Heck, Joe Biden’s campaign never even denied that the laptop in question was Hunter’s. As embarrassing and damaging information got leaked, the left tried to distract the public, claiming foreign election interference. But the computer repair shop owner in Wilmington, Del., had a signed receipt proving Hunter did bring the laptop in for repair (he never came back for it). Since then, text messages, photos, and videos have been leaked, as well as evidence proving Joe Biden had a meeting with Hunter and one of his associates at Burisma Holdings. Still not a peep from the MSM, not even after the election.

Finally, this week Politico, after spending a year trying to discredit the story by calling it Russian disinformation, corroborated some of the evidence contained on the laptop: “A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, ’10 held by H for the big guy?'”

So did the mainstream media finally feel comfortable reporting on the story? That’s a big fat “no.” A search on Google News will show that aside from the New York Post and Politico, only conservative publications and networks are talking about the story. There are no more excuses. Politico corroborated huge bombshells about Joe and Hunter Biden, but the media still couldn’t be bothered by it. The suppression of the story last year was a huge deal, but when one of their own corroborates some shocking details, and the mainstream media still ignore the story, that’s also pretty damning.

The Maricopa County audit results

When a draft copy of the 2020 Maricopa County election audit was leaked Thursday night, the media quickly covered for Joe Biden. “A draft report of the much-criticized, Republican-backed review of 2020 election results in Arizona’s largest county has in fact confirmed the winners, Maricopa County said,” reported CNBC. Likewise, Reuters claimed that “a review of results by allies of Trump in the Republican Party has reaffirmed” Biden’s victory in Arizona. The Wall Street Journal similarly claimed that the audit confirmed Biden’s win of the state. “Bogus GOP Arizona audit confirms the obvious: Biden won,” reads a headline at CNN.

But none of those reports and the countless others echoing the claim that the report affirmed Biden’s victory are true. All it takes is a simple review of the audit report to discover that it found 57,734 questionable ballots—more than five times Joe Biden’s state-certified margin of victory in the state. But, according to the mainstream media, the audit “proved” or “confirmed” that Joe Biden was the legitimate winner of Arizona. Did the audit prove Trump was the legitimate winner? No. But it most certainly didn’t prove Biden was the legitimate winner either. The media reports making the false claim that the report proved Biden won were basing their claim on the results of the hand recount of the vote, not the actual forensic audit. The hand recount was never going to come up with a drastically different vote count. The forensic audit, however, would flag potentially problematic votes. Except the media pretended that the hand recount was the be-all and end-all when it wasn’t and never was going to be. The one thing that separated this audit from past recounts was the forensic audit, and the results of the forensic audit were either ignored or minimized by the media.

The Phony Whipgate scandal

It was a sad display of how easily a lie can spread in the media when a photo of Border Patrol agents on horseback was alleged to have shown the agents “whipping” illegal Haitian immigrants. The media perpetuated the false narrative, causing tons of unnecessary outrage over something that didn’t happen. And, of course, Joe Biden was asked about it and expressed more anger at the fake story than the deaths of U.S. service members in Afghanistan last month. “To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It’s outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay,” Biden said. As a result of the phony story, the Biden administration has suspended horse patrols at the border.

Does it matter that none of the Haitian immigrants were whipped, as was claimed? Nope. Even the man who took the infamous photos said that he’s “never seen [Border Patrol agents] whip anyone,” and that his photographs “can be misconstrued” when seen out of context.