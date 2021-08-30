Family of Fallen Marine Blasts Biden After Meeting Him, Calls Visit 'Scripted'

The family of 20-year old Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, who died at the Kabul airport last week, is blasting Joe Biden after his meeting with the fallen Marine’s pregnant widow.

Rylee McCollum’s father and sisters were also scheduled to meet with Biden but refused to take the meeting because they hold Biden personally responsible for his death. McCollum’s widow, Jiennah McCollum, was the only one who ended up staying to speak with Biden, but that meeting did not go over well, according to the Washington Post. Rylee’s sister, Roice McCollum, told the Washington Post that Jiennah left disappointed and that Biden brought up his son Beau, describing his service and his battle with cancer—as he did in his first public remarks after the terror attack. Roice said it struck the family as “scripted and shallow.” She said the conversation, which only lasted a couple of minutes, showed “total disregard to the loss of our Marine.”

Rylee McCollum just got married on February 14, and his first child is due to be born on September 26.

“You can’t f— up as bad as he did and say you’re sorry,” Roice said of Joe Biden. “This did not need to happen, and every life is on his hands.” Last week, Rylee McCollum’s mother, Kathy McCollum, called into The Wilkow Majority on SiriusXM, and blasted Joe Biden, calling him a “feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap.”

In the wake of Afghanistan’s fall, Biden has repeatedly failed to demonstrate the empathy and compassion he claimed would be synonymous with his administration. He cracked a joke in response to a question about Americans potentially left behind in Afghanistan after the withdrawal deadline, and was seen apparently checking his watch during the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base on Sunday.

