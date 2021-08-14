LOL: Cuomo Says He Thinks He Would Have Survived Impeachment

Just days after resigning, the scandal-plagued New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he believes he would have survived an impeachment trial.

Cuomo expressed his confidence during an interview with New York Magazine. “I feel like I did the right thing. I did the right thing for the state,” he said. “I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite. I’m not doing that. I feel good. I’m not a martyr. It’s just, I saw the options, option A, option B.”

Cuomo’s confidence seems unfounded. In the wake of Attorney General Letitia James’s report, which concluded that the Governor committed sexual harassment against at least eleven women in violation of state and federal law, a majority of Democrats in the New York State legislature supported impeachment. Some even supported impeaching him despite his resignation.

It seems highly unlikely that Cuomo would have been able to overcome that. Predictably, Cuomo framed his resignation as a selfless act, rather than an act of necessity. But we all know that if Cuomo really believed he could have survived impeachment, he would have fought for his legacy. In fact, there were reports that Cuomo tried to cut a deal with the state legislature: He wouldn’t run for another term if the they dropped impeachment. That offer was soundly rejected.

But rest assured, Cuomo may resign, but he won’t be so quiet when he’s gone. “I’m not disappearing. I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change. And the details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth. You know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing.”

Tell that to the women he harassed.