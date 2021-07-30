Mike Pompeo Blasts Fauci's 'Sophisticated Word Game.' He ‘Should No Longer Be Serving' in Government.

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state under Donald Trump, blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, telling National Review that he should be removed from his position for not being honest about the United States’ funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Despite telling Congress that the U.S. government “has not ever and does not now fund” gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, an investigation by House Intelligence Committee Republicans found evidence that the U.S. government engaged in “dangerous scientific research with China.” According to their report, a vendor of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was jointly funded with China in 2015 in a project to create “a hybrid virus that combined elements from two bat-borne coronaviruses, including the one that caused SARS in 2002.”

“My wife and I always taught our son, you tell the whole truth, you don’t quibble,” Pompeo told National Review. “He is at best playing some sophisticated word game for his elitist doctor buddies. I don’t know the purpose of it but it’s dangerous.”

Pompeo argued that Fauci should be removed from his position for his refusal to change his mind on the funding of the Wuhan laboratory.

“That’s crazy,” Pompeo said. “The entire laboratory system inside the CCP operates in a way that we would never operate in the West … while I’m loath to describe Dr. Fauci as personally responsible, the fact that he continues to want to direct funding there suggests he should no longer be serving in American government.”

Back in June, there were unconfirmed reports that the White House was “actively discussing an exit strategy” for Fauci after the release of several emails he’d written during the pandemic. The emails contain many bombshells, including Fauci, in his own words, saying that face masks don’t protect people from COVID-19. Fauci originally advocated against mask-wearing before he became a strong advocate for it and eventually recommended double-masking. Another email from a scientist suggests that the virus may have had a man-made component (that researcher eventually walked back that claim). Fauci repeatedly publicly refuted the man-made virus theory for a year before flip-flopping, possibly to protect his own connections to funding “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Former Trump administration official Peter Navarro also predicted at the end of May that Fauci would be gone within 90 days, which would mean that Fauci would leave the government by the end of August.

Keep your fingers crossed!