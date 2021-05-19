Did a House GOP Report Prove Dr. Fauci Lied to Congress?

On Wednesday evening, House Intelligence Committee Republicans issued a 21-page report that not only says they believe that the U.S. government engaged in “dangerous scientific research with China,” but also provides “overwhelming” evidence that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) as early as October 2019.

According to the report, “significant circumstantial evidence raises serious concerns that the COVID-19 outbreak may have been a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

According to Just The News, which has reviewed the report, that evidence includes “a U.S. State Department memo from January revealing that ‘several researchers at the Wuhan lab were sickened with COVID-19-like symptoms in fall 2019;'” evidence of a shutdown or communications blackout in the facility between October 7, 2019 and October 24, 2019; warnings from U.S. diplomats in China that the Wuhan lab was “conducting dangerous research on coronaviruses without following necessary safety protocols, risking the accidental outbreak of a pandemic” as far back as 2017; a recent scientific study that concluded that COVID-19 has “several characteristics that, when taken together, are not easily explained by a natural zoonotic origin hypothesis;” and China’s “history of viral leaks from its research labs, including one in 2004 in Beijing tied to an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, an earlier coronavirus known as SARs.”

“Unfortunately, Beijing has hindered the conduct of a full, credible investigation,” the report says. “There is overwhelming circumstantial evidence, however, to support a lab leak as the origination of COVID-19, while there is no substantive evidence supporting the natural zoonosis hypothesis.”

The report also cites work funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that “appeared to directly or indirectly involve controversial ‘gain of function’ research where coronaviruses were made ‘more infectious in humans.'” This confirms earlier reporting about Fauci’s connection to the lab—and suggests that Dr. Fauci lied to Congress when he denied that the NIH funded research at the controversial Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Dr. Fauci, do you still support funding of the NIH funding of the lab in Wuhan?” Senator Rand Paul asked Fauci last week at a Senate hearing.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely, and completely incorrect,” Fauci replied, angered by the assertion. “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Senator Paul later accused Dr. Fauci of lying during an appearance on Fox News.

Despite Fauci’s denial, the report has the receipts, citing a vendor backed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) called EcoHealth Alliance., which was jointly funded with China in 2015 in a project to create “a hybrid virus that combined elements from two bat-borne coronaviruses, including the one that caused SARS in 2002.”

“The mutated virus created by the researchers could more easily infect human cells, which was a noteworthy and unnatural modification because almost all coronaviruses from bats have not been able to bind to the key human receptor,” explains the report. “This study is an example of a Gain of Function research experiment, which [is a kind of experiment that] enhance[s] a pathogen’s natural traits.”

Recommended: Fauci’s Claim That the NIH Never Funded Gain-of-Function Research at the Wuhan Lab Has Some Serious Holes

It looks like Dr. Fauci has some explaining to do. Lying to Congress is a serious crime that could result in prison time.