Your Kids' Face Masks Are Crawling With Dangerous Pathogens, Lab Report Finds

In my state, which, unfortunately, is New York, virtually all COVID restrictions have been lifted, save for some exceptions. One such exception is schools. Unvaccinated kids (which is basically most of them) must continue to wear masks in school.

Never mind that school-age kids are largely unaffected by COVID-19, and their recovery rates are somewhere around 99.997%.

Never mind that a recent study showed that masks didn’t slow the spread of the COVID-19.

Let’s just forget that, and let’s focus on the fact that even if masks have any value at all when it comes to protecting kids from COVID, they’re likely making your kids sick anyway. Why?

Well, a group of parents in Florida sent a bunch of masks worn by their kids to a lab to find out how nasty and gross these masks, which kids are being compelled to wear every day and all day, are.

And guess what? They’re gross. Really, really, really, really gross:

A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses. The analysis detected the following 11 alarmingly dangerous pathogens on the masks: • Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumonia) • Mycobacterium tuberculosis (tuberculosis) • Neisseria meningitidis (meningitis, sepsis) • Acanthamoeba polyphaga (keratitis and granulomatous amebic encephalitis) • Acinetobacter baumanni (pneumonia, blood stream infections, meningitis, UTIs— resistant to antibiotics) • Escherichia coli (food poisoning) • Borrelia burgdorferi (causes Lyme disease) • Corynebacterium diphtheriae (diphtheria) • Legionella pneumophila (Legionnaires’ disease) • Staphylococcus pyogenes serotype M3 (severe infections—high morbidity rates) • Staphylococcus aureus (meningitis, sepsis) Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. In addition, less dangerous pathogens were identified, including pathogens that can cause fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, periodontal disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and more.

Oh, but they probably weren’t cleaned, right? Guess again. According to the press release, “The face masks studied were new or freshly-laundered before wearing and had been worn for 5 to 8 hours, most during in-person schooling by children aged 6 through 11.”

As a control, a child’s worn t-shirt and unworn masks were tested. “No pathogens were found on the controls.”

Click here to read the lab report.