Biden Is Still Trying to Take Credit For Trump's COVID Success

Once again, Joe Biden is trying to rewrite history by crediting his administration—and his administration only—for having “turned the tide” against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From a year of darkness, we’re now emerging into the light,” Biden said during remarks at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland. “We’ve turned the tide on a once-in-a-century pandemic. We’ve turned the tide on a once-in-a-generation economic crisis, and families are beginning to be able to breathe just a little bit easier. We still have work to do, but our future today is as bright and wide open as it ever has been.”

Biden never once mentioned Operation Warp Speed. Instead, he made the dubious claim that his administration “made the vaccine program a priority.”

“As my friends in Congress will tell you, I got a lot of heat for just focusing on the vaccine,” he said.

According to Biden’s version of what happened, it was his administration that was able to order 600 million doses of the vaccine, “enough for every single solitary American.” But, in reality, at least 400 million vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna had already been ordered by the Trump administration before Joe Biden took office—the initial orders happening in July. Since those vaccines are two-dose shots, that means that Trump administration had ordered enough vaccines to innoculate 60 percent of the United States population before Biden even took office. The Trump administration was also exceeding Biden’s target pace for vaccinations. So, Joe Biden is brazenly trying to take credit for what is quite clearly Trump’s accomplishment.

“Without the vaccines, this world would have been in for another 1917 Spanish Flu, where up to 100 million people died. Because of the vaccines we pushed and developed in record time, nothing like that will be even close to happening,” Trump said in a statement earlier this month. “The Biden Administration had zero to do with it. All they did was continue our plan of distribution, which was working well right from the beginning!”

In February, Joe Biden falsely claimed that President Trump “failed to order enough” COVID-19 vaccines, and Kamala Harris claimed during an interview with Axios that there was “no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so, in many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

The lies were so egregious that even Dr. Fauci came out and disputed them. “We’re certainly not starting from scratch,” Fauci said. “We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration. You can’t say it was absolutely not usable at all. … It’s taking what’s going on, but amplifying it in a big way,” he added.

But the Biden administration is still using the same vaccine distribution model developed by Operation Warp Speed under President Trump.

“It’s more or less the plan that we put together frankly that’s happening and maybe there are improvements and that’s really great, some acceleration. But clearly, we didn’t go from no plan to a plan, and from no vaccine to a vaccine,” Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, told Fox Business back in February. He also said he was surprised that the Biden administration is gloating about a vaccine distribution plan that isn’t their own.

Biden’s shameless lies need to be called out.