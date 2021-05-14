Trump Destroys Biden Administration: They 'Zero to Do With' COVID Vaccines

The Biden administration has spent months lying about the vaccine distribution plan they inherited from the Trump administration, and Trump has had enough.

“Isn’t it incredible that because of the vaccines, which I and my Administration came up with years ahead of schedule … that we no longer need masks, and yet our names are not even mentioned in what everybody is calling the modern day miracle of the vaccines?” Trump asked in a statement, noting that “everyone, including Fauci, said it would never happen.”

This is very true. A year ago, when Trump said, “I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year,” he was fact-checked by the media. NBC News, for example, wrote that “experts say that the development, testing and production of a vaccine for the public is still at least 12 to 18 months off, and that anything less would be a medical miracle.”

Well, the Trump miracle happened, and it’s a shame that Joe Biden, who said he wanted to unite the country, can’t even acknowledge that.

“Without the vaccines, this world would have been in for another 1917 Spanish Flu, where up to 100 million people died,” Trump continued. “Because of the vaccines we pushed and developed in record time, nothing like that will be even close to happening. Just a mention please! The Biden Administration had zero to do with it. All they did was continue our plan of distribution, which was working well right from the beginning!”

In February, Joe Biden falsely claimed that President Trump “failed to order enough” COVID-19 vaccines, and Kamala Harris claimed during an interview with Axios that there was “no national strategy or plan for vaccinations, we were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year.”

The lies were so egregious, that even Dr. Fauci came out and disputed them. “We’re certainly not starting from scratch,” Fauci said. “We’re coming in with fresh ideas, but also some ideas that were not bad ideas with the previous administration. You can’t say it was absolutely not usable at all. … It’s taking what’s going on, but amplifying it in a big way,” he added.

But, as it turned out, the Biden administration is still using the same vaccine distribution model developed by Operation Warp Speed under President Trump.

“It’s more or less the plan that we put together frankly that’s happening and maybe there are improvements and that’s really great, some acceleration. But clearly, we didn’t go from no plan to a plan, and from no vaccine to a vaccine,” Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, told Fox Business back in February. He also said he was surprised that the Biden administration is gloating about a vaccine distribution plan that isn’t their own.