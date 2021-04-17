HE FINALLY DID IT! Biden Admits There's a Crisis at the Border!

Joe Biden is hardly the sharpest tool in the shed. Most people would say he’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal. But I have no doubt that he’s been aware of the fact that the situation at the border is a crisis, and that he’s known this for some time.

However, he’s never admitted it. That is, until Saturday when he described the situation at the United States’ southern border as a “crisis” for the first time.

“We’re going to increase the number [of refugees],” Biden told reporters. “The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people. We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number.”

Last month, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas flat-out denied that there is a crisis at the United States southern border.

“The answer is no,” Mayorkas said. “I think there is a challenge at the border that we are managing, and we have our resources dedicated to managing it.” A week later he was begging for volunteers to rush to the border to deal with an “overwhelming” surge of illegal immigrants. A Border Patrol facility in Donna, Texas, has been struggling with “overcrowded conditions,” where children are sleeping on floors, going hungry, and going a week without showering. The facility was designed for 250 migrants but is now holding over 1,800 people, a staggering 729 percent of its capacity. Biden's cages (photo 1) look an awful lot like Obama's cages (photo 2) pic.twitter.com/ciDUGi9NKl — Matt Margolis (Gab/MeWe/Heroes: @MattMargolis) (@mattmargolis) March 22, 2021 In addition to the overcrowding and deplorable conditions the Biden administration has been subjecting these kids to, unaccompanied migrant children in the care of the government are being sexually assaulted at a migrant facility in San Antonio. “These problems are a byproduct of President Biden’s open border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout for those disastrous policies,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier this month. “In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare. The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children.”

It’s about time Biden acknowledge there’s a crisis. Now let’s hope he takes responsibility for it. But that is unlikely. The Biden administration has already tried blaming Trump for the crisis at the border, even though illegal border crossings plummeted during the Trump administration—an undeniable result of Trump’s zero-tolerance policy for illegal immigrants. The border wall also proved to be successful in blocking illegal crossings. Earlier this month it was reported that the Biden administration may resume border wall construction to help mitigate the crisis.