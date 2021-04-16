Project Veritas Confronts CNN's Brian Stelter Over Recent Bombshells

In the past few days, Project Veritas has revealed that, according to CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester, the network is pushing the Matt Gaetz story to help Democrats; that they are helping Black Lives Matter by burying the race of shooters unless they are white; that their COVID-19 death counter was for fear-driven ratings; and perhaps most notably, that they engaged in propaganda to get Trump voted out.

A Project Veritas journalist tried to get a reaction from CNN’s own Brian Stelter about these latest exposés, and… well, CNN’s resident potato wasn’t happy about it.

‘Does fear sell? Does [is] Charlie Chester still employed at CNN?” the journalist asked.

“I feel really bad for you,” replies Stelter, who’s wearing flip-flops, shorts, and a sweatshirt that reads “JOURNALISM MATTERS. Now More Than Ever.”

Stelter walked away without responding.

“Do you report any news that Jeff Zucker doesn’t directly tell you to report?” Stelter was asked.

After being asked again, Stelter told the Project Veritas journalist again, “I feel really bad for you.”

“Are you a journalist? Are you able to report anything that’s not directly handed down from—”

“I report whatever I want. You need to leave” Stelter said.

In the wake of the CNN exposés, Twitter has banned the account of Project Veritas and its founder, James O’Keefe III.