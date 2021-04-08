27 Percent of the United States' COVID-19 Deaths Have Been on Joe Biden's Watch

Who can forget the way the media obsessed over various COVID milestones in 2020? When the official death tally from COVID-19 surpassed 100,000, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson called it an “indictment” of President Trump. CNN noted that “It took less than four months for an unseen enemy to kill 100,000 Americans.”

But, when it took a mere five weeks for 100,000 COVID-19 deaths to happen on Joe Biden’s watch, the media didn’t care.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 559,109 Americans have died from COVID since the virus came to America from China, and just under 150,000 Americans have died from COVID on Joe Biden’s watch, accounting for 27 percent of all deaths since the pandemic began last year. Thankfully, due to Operation Warp Speed, we got two effective vaccines before the end of 2020—an achievement that experts said would have taken a miracle.