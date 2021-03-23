Boulder Shooter Revealed to Be Muslim; Woke Liberals Most Hardest Hit as 'White Supremacist' Narrative Is Destroyed

In the wake of the Monday night shooting at a grocery store in Colorado, the woke left immediately took to social media to proclaim the shooter as a “white man” and no doubt a “white supremacist.”

Had they just waited to for the facts to come out, they would have learned that the shooting did not fit their preferred narrative, as the shooter has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a Muslim.

Now, so many have egg on their faces.

Deadspin Editor + USA Today Editor What makes this one even more ironic is that the shooter posted to his FB about needing a girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/dptSsk8bzd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

"Activist, feminist, author" How she reacted when she thought the shooter was white vs. when he turned out to be muslim: pic.twitter.com/V0Lj6ms2im — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

"Two different Americas," he says as he pulls in 125,000 likes on a tweet that is completely false. pic.twitter.com/zNDg935dG2 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

"He was white," he says about the man who was not, in fact, white. pic.twitter.com/xSxpso8Jxt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2021

There are lots more, but you get the idea. The left’s narrative that the shooting was committed by a white man because of “white supremacy” was destroyed the moment the shooter was identified. Without a compelling anti-white narrative, one can’t help but wonder how much use the left will have for this story… except, of course, for the usual calls for gun control.

Perhaps the worst thing about this is the way these woke liberals saw a tragedy and immediately felt the need to craft a politically convenient narrative. Real lives were lost, and they couldn’t even stop hating on white people by default.

