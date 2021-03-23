Hero Cop Killed in Boulder Massacre a 'Devout Christian' with 7 Kids: 'He Loved His Kids and His Family More Than Anything'

Ten people were killed, including a police officer, in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first to respond to the scene, was killed in action. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold grieved the fallen officer, saying that Talley was “killed trying to save the lives of others.” The identities of the other nine victims have not yet been released, pending notification of loved ones.

Chief: Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities. She identified slain Police Officer Eric Talley, who was one of the first on the scene. She calls officer's actions "heroic." — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

The 51-year-old police officer joined the force in 2010. Homer Talley, the fallen officer’s father, told ABC in a statement that his son “took his job as a police officer very seriously.” The father of seven children, Eric Talley “loved his kids and his family more than anything.”

“He joined the police force when he was 40 years old. He was looking for a job to keep himself off of the front lines and was learning to be a drone operator. He didn’t want to put his family through something like this and he believed in Jesus Christ,” his father added.

Jeremy Herko, who said Talley was one of his best friends, wrote on Facebook:

I cannot describe my level of devastation I feel right now. My heart is heavy. So many things I would do differently.

The person I was calling and messaging earlier, one of my best friends, died today in Boulder. He was the police officer killed. Eric Talley is his name, and he was a devout Christian, he had to buy a 15 passenger van to haul all his kids around, and he was the nicest guy in the world. I’ve known him since we went to the academy together, and we talked all the time. Please keep his wife and kids in your thoughts.

Talley’s youngest child is seven years old.

An ambulance carrying Talley’s body from the supermarket to a funeral home was escorted by a procession of emergency vehicles. Along the route, officers and first responders saluted the fallen hero.

Bruce showed up to the intersection with an American flag to honor the fallen @boulderpolice officer. The procession of #FirstResponders is making it's way through #Boulder now. @AndreaFloresTV @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/2eGkw3pv6w — Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) March 23, 2021

Images from the procession that took #Boulder police Officer Eric Talley's body away from the scene (pics via @TimothyFHurst) pic.twitter.com/I6AqgL6MNv — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 23, 2021

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

Police say a suspect is in custody, but have not confirmed that he acted alone. An hour after the first call to police, a man with a bloody leg, wearing only a pair of shorts and handcuffs, was escorted from the building by police. The shooter, whose name has not been released, is being treated for injuries at a local hospital, according to officials. No motive for the massacre has been released to the public.

Our prayers go out to the family of Officer Talley and the other victims of this horrific crime.