Trump Pushing to Have Special Counsel Appointed to Investigate Hunter Biden

President Trump wants a special counsel appointed to continue the investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, according to the Associated Press.

Trump “has consulted on the matter with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and outside allies,” according to administration officials and Trump allies who spoke with the AP.

Hunter Biden is currently under investigation over unpaid taxes and his shady business dealings. The Department of Justice has subpoenaed Hunter Biden documents on Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that paid him over $80,000 a month to serve on their board despite having no experience in the industry. It has long been accused that Hunter Biden’s position was for selling influence with the Obama-Biden administration.

Should Biden take office in January, the ongoing Department of Justice investigation of Hunter Biden would most certainly go away. While a special counsel could be fired by Biden, it would be significantly more difficult for him to do so. As the AP explains, “Under federal regulations, a special counsel can be fired only by the attorney general and for specific reasons such as misconduct, dereliction of duty or conflict of interest — reasons that must be spelled out in writing.”

Trump is also interested in a special counsel appointed to investigate 2020 election voter fraud.

It is not clear if incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen is open to either option or if Trump would have to appoint someone more willing to do as he requests.

