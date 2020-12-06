BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for the coronavirus. President Trump broke the news Sunday afternoon via Twitter.

Referring to Giuliani as “by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC,” Trump announced that the former mayor and crimefighter “has tested positive for the China Virus.”

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump added.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani is 76 years old, which puts him in the high-risk category for the virus. As of this writing, Giuliani has not addressed his diagnosis publicly.

This story is developing.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis