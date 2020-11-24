Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Compares Biden Picking Cabinet to 'Fantasy Football'

Trump voters hoping that enough evidence of fraud will be presented and prove Trump to the be the legitimate victor of the election may feel a bit anxious after the results of the election were certified in both Michigan and Pennsylvania, and the GSA has begun providing assistance for Biden’s team to aid in his presidential transition, but don’t fret yet.

Trump himself seemed to dismiss the significance of this. “What does GSA being allowed to preliminarily work with the Dems have to do with continuing to pursue our various cases on what will go down as the most corrupt election in American political history? We are moving full speed ahead,” he tweeted Monday evening. “Will never concede to fake ballots & ‘Dominion.'”

“Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Trump senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis also appeared on Newsmax TV on Tuesday, assuring Trump supporters that the legal battles will continue.

“There are still legal challenges going on and [Biden] is not president-elect and the delegates have not even been selected, much less voted,” she told Newsmax TV host John Bachman. “And the next president for the next four years will be sworn in on January 20, 2021, and … the current president—President Trump—is very very much aware of that, and so he’s focused on the actual constitutional procedures and actually making sure to safeguard election integrity. He’s not out there, you know, just trying this in the court of public opinion and saying things, like Joe Biden, that ultimately do not matter.”

Ellis also cited a tweet from President Trump explaining his decision to let the GSA “do their job” in following protocols in assisting with the transition even as the results await legal challenges.

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020

Ellis also expressed disappointment in Michigan and Pennsylvania certifying their results, but explained to Bachman, “Of course, we were hoping the states would not certify their inaccurate results and that’s a process … it’s like entering into a contract, where, that is a procedural step, but a court can undo that and say, ‘you know, what? That’s invalid’ or ‘that’s illegal,’ ‘that’s void’ for various legal reasons. So, that’s just one procedural step and I’m very grateful that the Michigan legislature is going to provide the opportunity for a bipartisan hearing that will be fully transparent because they’re very concerned about election integrity.”

She also reacted to media stories about Biden picking individuals to serve in his administration.

“All this media chatter of Joe Biden picking his cabinet is like fantasy football,” Ellis tweeted. “Meaningless in the real game.”

All this media chatter of Joe Biden picking his cabinet is like fantasy football. Meaningless in the real game. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 24, 2020

