[WATCH] The Iconic Moment ACB Demonstrated Her Brilliance Without Saying a Word

Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly demonstrated her judicial brilliance during Tuesday’s hearing, but the most iconic moment of them all came during Texas Senator John Cornyn’s questioning.

“Most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us,” observed Senator Cornyn. “Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions?”

With a grin, Judge Amy Coney Barrett held up the notebook that had been provided to her.

“Is there anything on it?” asked Senator Cornyn.

“The letterhead that says U.S. Senate,” replied Barrett.

The most iconic moment of today’s hearing.

pic.twitter.com/wASIRUXjgJ — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 13, 2020

Without any notes whatsoever, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has demonstrated she can handle the most aggressive onslaught of loaded questions with ease. Her ability to recall quotes, statutes, cases, and relevant laws is extraordinary, so much so that she’s been able to outsmart Democrat senators with troves of notes and diligent staffers trying to trap her in a corner.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama.