News & Politics

[WATCH] The Iconic Moment ACB Demonstrated Her Brilliance Without Saying a Word

By Matt Margolis Oct 13, 2020 12:45 PM EST
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

Judge Amy Coney Barrett repeatedly demonstrated her judicial brilliance during Tuesday’s hearing, but the most iconic moment of them all came during Texas Senator John Cornyn’s questioning.

“Most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us,” observed Senator Cornyn. “Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions?”

With a grin, Judge Amy Coney Barrett held up the notebook that had been provided to her.

“Is there anything on it?” asked Senator Cornyn.

“The letterhead that says U.S. Senate,” replied Barrett.

Without any notes whatsoever, Judge Amy Coney Barrett has demonstrated she can handle the most aggressive onslaught of loaded questions with ease. Her ability to recall quotes, statutes, cases, and relevant laws is extraordinary, so much so that she’s been able to outsmart Democrat senators with troves of notes and diligent staffers trying to trap her in a corner.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trumpand the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Amy Coney Barrett Shouldn’t Recuse Herself From Any Election Case, Here’s Why
Amy Coney Barrett Is Following the Ginsburg Rule on Abortion and Obamacare. Dems Can’t Stand It
ICONIC: Amy Coney Barrett Sends a Strong Message to Young Conservative Women of Faith
5 Things to Know About Amy Coney Barrett
Tags: AMY CONEY BARRETT
TRENDING
Editor's Choice