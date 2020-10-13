ICONIC: Amy Coney Barrett Sends a Strong Message to Young Conservative Women of Faith

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, is an icon for conservative women of faith across America, just as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon for left-leaning women. Graham said Barrett’s confirmation will prove to conservative women that they can have a seat at the table.

“Justice Ginsburg was an iconic figure in American history, not just the law. She was a trailblazer,” Graham noted. “She fought for better conditions for women throughout society. She was unashamedly progressive in her personal thought, she was devout to her faith, she worked for the ACLU, she was proudly pro-choice personally, but all of us on this side accepted that she was highly qualified.”

“What I want the American people to know, I think it’s okay to be religiously conservative, I think it’s okay to be personally pro-choice, I think it’s okay to live your life in a traditional Catholic fashion and you still be qualified for the Supreme Court,” the senator declared.

“So all the young conservative women out there, this hearing to me is about a place for you,” Graham added. “I hope when this is all over, that you—there’ll be a place for you at the table. There’ll be a spot for you at the Supreme Court, like there was for Judge Ginsburg.”

The senator also praised Trump for nominating Barrett, who will be a powerful symbol for conservative women across America. “And to President Trump, I don’t know if you’re listening or not, by picking judge Barrett, you find value in all of these characteristics, but beyond anything else, you find Judge Barrett to be highly qualified.”

Graham made similar comments on Monday night, explaining the iconic nature of Barrett’s confirmation.

“We have to win this for all the young women out there who are conservative, to show them there’s a place at the table for you,” the senator said. He argued that when women come out publicly as conservative, they “go through hell,” getting branded as traitors to their sex just like black conservatives “go through hell,” getting branded as traitors to their race.

“Finally, women go through hell who embrace conservatism, who dare to be pro-life… Tim Scott goes through hell,” Graham said.

Due to the Left’s identity politics on race and sex, black conservatives and female conservatives do indeed face immense pressure to renounce their convictions — especially women who believe that life begins at conception.

Barrett herself has faced unjust charges of misogyny because of her conservative (orthodox) Roman Catholic faith. Media outlets have seized on her use of common Christian phrases. They have compared a faith community to which Barrett once belonged to the dystopian oppression of The Handmaid’s Tale. Citing a scandal-plagued smear factory, Democratic senators have compared a mainstream conservative Christian law firm to which Barrett once spoke to the Cambodian dictator Pol Pot. Barrett’s own former fellow classmates falsely accused her of sidling up to a “hate group.”

Graham is right: Barrett is a powerful symbol. To echo the Left, Barrett proves that a woman’s place — the place of a conservative woman of faith — is on the Supreme Court.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.