Swalwell 2.0: Did Jerry Nadler Have an 'Accident' on Live TV?

Eric Swalwell might be breathing a sigh of relief today since it appears that Rep. Jerry Nadler may have done something worse than he did last year when Swalwell seemed to pass gas while being interviewed by Chris Matthews on MSNBC.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Rep. Jerry Nadler can be seen standing near the podium as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks, and then attempts to slowly waddle off the stage like something really bad just happened or he was trying to make sure something bad didn’t happen.

It’s hard to watch this and not conclude that Jerry Nadler likely soiled himself and was trying to disappear—a tough thing to accomplish when you’re right in the center of the stage.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility, especially since Democrats are so full of it, and unwelcome bodily functions seem to be associated with Democrats appearing on live TV. The most infamous (for the moment) is Rep. Eric Swalwell’s Fartgate incident from last year that had all of us laughing hysterically for days. Some of us for months.

Okay, maybe some of us are still laughing at it.

I knew @ericswalwell was full of hot gas…I mean air. pic.twitter.com/Yh792wwJdC — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) November 19, 2019

Swalwell’s incident could happen to anyone, but perhaps the real lesson of Nadler’s possible Poopgate is that if he is unable to control his bodily functions then maybe it’s time to retire.

