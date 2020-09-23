CAR-MA: Driving Woman Flips the Bird at Trump Supporters, the Universe Responds Immediately

In a video that has gone viral this week, a woman can be seen shouting at Trump supporters holding a rally as she’s driving. At one point, the woman flips the bird to the crowd and then takes her hands off the steering to hang out the window of her car, only to bump into the stopped car ahead of her.

It appears no one was hurt, but with any luck this woman will rethink her priorities, and not jeopardize her safety and the safety of others just to express her hatred of the president.

