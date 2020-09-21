WATCH: Joe Biden Just Completely Botched the Pledge of Allegiance

During a campaign speech on Monday, Joe Biden attempted to quote the Pledge of Allegiance, and instead delivered a jumbled version of it, saying, “I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real.”

I suppose he’ll want credit for including “under God,” but I suspect he only included it because Trump has been calling out the Democrats for excluding it during their convention.

Watch as Biden tries and fails to quote the pledge:

Joe Biden completely botches the Pledge of Allegiance: "I pledge allegiance to the United States of America, one nation, indivisible, under God, for real." pic.twitter.com/Gct4AEVWog — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 21, 2020

Apparently, my six-year-old knows the Pledge of Allegiance better than the Democratic presidential nominee.

This comes months after Biden infamously botched the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the—you know, you know, the thing.”

This is a direct quote from Joe Biden: "We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing."pic.twitter.com/A0MRpMmIWk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis