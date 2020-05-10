Transcripts Prove Trump-Russia Investigation 'Was All Phony the Whole Time' Says Devin Nunes

In the past week, transcripts of House Intelligence Committee testimony from various Obama officials proved that they had no evidentiary basis for investigating alleged Trump-Russia collusion. Rep. Devin Nunes says this proved that the investigation was phony “the whole time.”

“We had a strategy here that we wanted to get every single person that we interviewed, to say whether or not they knew of any evidence of collusion, coordination or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians,” Nunes said Sunday morning on Fox News. “Furthermore, what you will see is that we’ve been asked questions about hearsay. Did they hear anything? Do they know anything? Do they have any leads for us whatsoever? And the answer was always the same. Nothing.”

“I think that’s the real revelation for the American people, is they were using their own Russian dirt to ask questions,” Nunes added. “And it was all fake. It was all phony the whole time.”

At least one former Obama official, Evelyn Farkas, publicly claimed that she new of evidence proving collusion, but later admitted under oath she did not.

Declassified documents have also revealed other bombshells this week, including the fact that Barack Obama was knowledgeable of, perhaps directly involved in, the efforts to railroad former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Attorney General Barr suggested that former FBI director James Comey orchestrated the perjury trap for Flynn. “[The FBI] had started a counterintelligence investigation during the summer, as you know, related to the campaign. But in December, the team, the Crossfire Hurricane team, was closing that and determined they had found nothing to justify continuing with that investigation against Flynn.”

“On the very day they prepared the final papers, the seventh floor, that is the director’s office and the deputy director’s office up there sent down word they should keep that open, so that they could try to go and question Flynn about this call he had with the Russian ambassador,” Barr continued.

Following the release of these transcripts and documents, President Trump blasted the Obama administration for their attempted coup. “It was a very dangerous situation what they did,” he said. “These are dirty politicians and dirty cops and some horrible people and hopefully they’re going to pay a big price in the not too distant future.”

Trump also warned that there more information to come. “There’s more to come, from what I understand. and they’re gonna be far greater than what you’ve seen so far—and what you’ve seen so far has been incredible—especially as it relates to President Obama because if anyone thinks that he and sleepy Joe Biden didn’t know what was going on, they have another thing coming.”

_____

