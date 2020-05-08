What Does Trump Know About the Russia Hoax That Is About to Come Out?

During an interview on “Fox and Friends” Friday morning, President Trump reacted to the release of transcripts of interviews from the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The transcripts revealed that former Obama administration officials had no “empirical evidence” of collusion, proving Trump’s claim that the entire investigation was a hoax from the beginning.

“You’ve been talking about a Russia hoax for years, is this proof you were right?” asked Fox News’ Steve Doocey.

“Absolutely,” Trump replied. “I think most people knew it—really most people knew it from the beginning. and they knew it was just a total hoax, it was a made-up story, a disgrace to our nation.”

“It was a very dangerous situation what they did,” Trump added. “These are dirty politicians and dirty cops and some horrible people and hopefully they’re going to pay a big price in the not too distant future.”

U.S. Attorney John Durham is currently investigating the illicit origins of the Russia probe.

“I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified in 2017.

It was also revealed on Thursday that Barack Obama was aware of the details of wiretapped conversations of Trump’s incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak back in December 2016, suggesting that President Obama was directly knowledgeable of the efforts to surveil the Trump campaign and undermine the incoming administration. President Trump alluded to there being more evidence of Obama and Biden’s involvement.

“There’s more to come, from what I understand. and they’re gonna be far greater than what you’ve seen so far—and what you’ve seen so far has been incredible—especially as it relates to President Obama because if anyone thinks that he and sleepy Joe Biden didn’t know what was going on, they have another thing coming.”

I suspect a lot of Obama officials, including Barack Obama himself and Joe Biden, are probably sweating a bit right now. What does Trump know that is about to come out?

