Canadian Experts Blame Climate Change on Capitalism and Whiteness

That Canada has become a veritable petri dish for Leftist change is undeniable. I fully expect that at some point, the issue will become a Trivial Pursuit question, should the game even survive into the 21st century and anyone feels like playing a board game in the near future. Canada has furthered its descent into a socialist dystopia by announcing who are the most vicious culprits when it comes to climate change. I’ll give you three guesses as to who the villains are in this melodrama.

Ding, ding ding! Times up! If you guessed “white supremacy” and “capitalism,” you win. Please contact the editors at PJ Media for your prize. Earlier in the week the Public Health Agency of Canada released a report about climate change and the dangers it poses to Canucks. The agency talked with the usual experts in order to obtain the desired results. Those results, as noted by The Post Millennial, were as follows:

The report alleged that white supremacy, capitalism, colonialism, and racism were all “systemic drivers of negative health outcomes and climate change,” and therefore the only way forward is via a plan focused on “decolonizing, justice, and equity.”

Of course, it is. Did you expect another conclusion? The report includes comments from Isaac White, Jennifer Otoadese, and Dr. Heather Castleden, who calls herself a “white settlement scholar.” (They’re just pretty much picking these certifications out of a hat, now, aren’t they?) The group states, “…we acknowledge that we are uninvited land occupiers who by virtue of our identities contribute to the multiple manifestations of settler colonialism in our society.” The report also names capitalism, the patriarchy, and all of the usual suspects for climate change while claiming in eloquent, academic language that “big, bold, transformative action is needed now.”

Of course, decrying things like climate change and the patriarchy are privileges reserved for rich, elitist progressives, and those who hope to be rich, elitist progressives one day. It is a wealthy, Western conceit. Africa, by contrast, has enough real-world problems with which to cope and has no time to sit in ivory towers and tinker with social engineering and infrastructure. In many countries on the continent, people have enough going on to spare a moment for the ideological colonialism of gender, climate, and abortion, and are not happy with Westerners’ meddling.

Over at Townhall, Sarah Arnold talked about one Nigerian climate scientist’s reaction to climate initiatives being pushed by well-heeled neo-colonialists like George Soros and Bill Gates, and he was not kind. He said it was time that wealthy, agenda-driven activists stop using Africa as their laboratory for their climate theories. In an essay, Dr. Chukwumerije Okereke wrote:

As a climate expert, I consider these environmental manipulation techniques extremely risky. And as an African climate expert, I strongly object to the idea that Africa should be turned into a testing ground for their use. Even if solar geoengineering can help deflect heat and improve weather conditions on the ground — a prospect that is unproven on any relevant scale — it’s not a long-term solution to climate change. Instead, it sends a message to the world that we can carry on over-consuming and polluting because we will be able to engineer our way out of the problem.

Okereke is referring to an effort by Gates and Soros to deflect sunlight away from the Earth by adding aerosols into the atmosphere, which Okereke says could undermine the lives of millions if not billions of people.

You may disagree with Okereke that over-consumption and pollution are the causes of climate change. And in terms of pollution and over-consumption, no one ever bothers to point a finger at China as opposed to their favorite targets. But Okereke’s point is well-taken. Rich Westerners are using Africa, and by extension, the masses in the West itself as their personal Lego sets and action figures to live out their fantasies of control. And Africans and the rest of us are expected to show the proper obeisance and submit.

If one feels that anthropogenic climate change is an issue, one can address it without putting a heel on the throats of ordinary people. But all too often, those whose interests are primarily their welfare and success use buzzwords and policies to create conditions that will never affect them. These people will never be faced with the prospect of remaining housebound, eating insects, or simply trying to survive. They will never know hunger, poverty, thirst, or fear. And to assuage their underlying guilt, they force others to atone for their sins.