Mitch McConnell to Host Joe Biden for Victory Lap Junket

Fresh from his Virgin Islands vacay, Joe Biden is already planning another trip. This one will be a bit closer to home. Senator Mitch McConnell will welcome Biden to the Bluegrass State on Wednesday to remind everyone of the success of the 2021 $1.2 infrastructure bill. Oh, and also POTUS plans to tout bipartisanship. NBC’s Meet the Press Blog indicated that the stop in Kentucky is just one of multiple similar visits planned throughout the week by members of the administration and will highlight Biden’s goal to “stay above the political fray in 2023.” This comes as the GOP settles in with a small majority in the House. In addition to the 2021 infrastructure bill, the visit will also focus on the CHIPS and Inflation Reduction acts.

According to The Hill, along with McConnell, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Senator Sherrod Brown, both Democrats, will be on hand for the event on Wednesday. Last week, DeWine announced that $1 billion had been secured through the infrastructure bill to replace the Brent Spence Bridge between Ohio and Kentucky.

As far as bipartisanship, Biden knows who his allies are in the GOP and is unlikely to gain any new ones this session. The Hill said that just before Christmas, deputy press secretary Andrew Bates sent a memo to the press stating in part that Biden would start 2023 “with his hand outstretched to both parties in Congress, ready to keep putting country ahead of party and staying steadfastly focused on the needs of American families above all else. He wants to keep working together on cutting costs, bringing more jobs back from overseas, saving more lives from gun violence, and keeping the American people safe.”

Perhaps a good start would be to stop referring to anyone who does not agree with him as Mega MAGA Republicans and making them seem like enemies of the state. Ditto, acknowledging the border crisis–or, for that matter, that there is a border. Calling off his dogs in the DOJ would also help. Paring down the bureaucracy would pave some of the way. Reining in spending while Americans can’t get medications for their kids, tighten their household budgets, and brace for a gas hike would also be a good idea. A media that does not act as the administration’s unofficial PR wing would be nice. Any of those would do. But don’t hold your breath. Biden continues to embrace divisiveness, and his outstretched hand is more like a fist.

In the world of Biden and 21st century progressives, bipartisanship is achieved only when the other side lies down, rolls over, and plays dead. Bipartisanship is the GOP acquiescing to Democrat demands. Perhaps this new Congress will not be so eager to perform tricks for the administration to go along to get along. It might, but then again, don’t hold your breath.