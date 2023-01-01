I Bet You Don't Get as Many Vacation Days as Joe Biden

While running for president, the ancient and mentally diminished Joe Biden repeatedly claimed he was fully able to handle the job of the presidency, yet according to a new analysis, he spend a huge chunk of 2022 away from the White House, keeping a low profile in Delaware, Camp David, or on vacation.

According to the Daily Caller’s study of Biden’s 2022 public calendar, Ol’ Joe spent 32 full or half days at Camp David and 92 days at one of his Delaware homes. Additional vacation days were spent in South Carolina (7), Nantucket (5), and the U.S. Virgin Islands (5). This puts Biden’s total number of days away from the office at 141 (or 38.5%) during his first full calendar year in office.

Many would argue that most presidents spend a decent amount of time away from the White House, but Joe Biden is on track to eclipse all of them, according to CNN. Donald Trump was often attacked by the media for spending time away from D.C. at any one of his properties, but the media doesn’t seem particularly critical of Biden’s constant need to charge his batteries away from the public eye.

According to CBS News’s Mark Knoller, if Biden is re-elected and maintains his current schedule of trips to Delaware, his vacation time will greatly exceed that of Obama, Bush 43, and Reagan.