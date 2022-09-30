Let Them Pick Oranges: Nancy Pelosi’s Latest Gaffe Reveals Her True Thoughts

Nancy Pelosi should be forced to take a breathalyzer before entering the House chambers or speaking in public. The latest gem from the mind of the Speaker? Florida should hang on to illegal immigrants because they are needed there to pick crops. Really. That is apparently their biggest value, according to Nancy. Fox News reports the specific quote as:

“We have a shortage of workers in our country, and you see even in Florida, some of the farmers and the growers saying, ‘Why are you shipping these immigrants up North? We need them to pick the crops down here.'” As if we are supposed to believe that Pelosi has ever talked to a Florida farmer, or for that matter could tell one from an alligator.

As I noted earlier in the week, Pinal County, Ariz., Sheriff Mark Lamb has said that most illegals don’t stick around the border; they head straight for the interior. So they won’t be sticking around the border to harvest anything. I’m surprised Pelosi didn’t let slip something about grape-pickers in Napa.

I checked the USDA’s 2021 report on Florida agriculture, and it showed the state has a number of crops, including the traditional oranges, and some livestock as well. So it is true that there is more to Florida than theme parks and beaches. But Pelosi’s remark, which she made on Friday, was particularly ill-timed and tone deaf, as the state had barely started to piece things together after a historic storm.

Second, Pelosi’s comment reveals the Elite Left’s true opinion about minorities. Pelosi and company, it would appear, think illegal immigrants are good for votes and manual labor. And it also sounds like a pathetic attempt to sound compassionate about migrants and red-state farmers while throwing a bone to her friends on Martha’s Vineyard.

In many cases, the only people of color you will see in rich neighborhoods or vacation destinations are there to fold laundry, run vacuums, and mow lawns. They aren’t there to enjoy the lifestyle or a family vacation, which is exactly how people like Pelosi like it. They enjoy passing laws and taking stands that give them the feels, so long as they can do so from a safe distance with a chardonnay in their hand.