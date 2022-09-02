Yes, There's an Invasion at the Border and It's Not Racist to Say So

Republican candidates across the country are running ads saying that Joe Biden and the Democrats have “opened the borders” and are responsible for the explosion of fentanyl overdoses, and are referring to the influx of two million uninvited immigrants as an “invasion.”

In the infamous words of Meat Loaf, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad.”

No, Democrats aren’t “responsible” for the explosion of fentanyl overdoses. Their policies at the border may have led to a dramatic increase in seizures of the drug, but the vast majority of fentanyl that comes into the United States is brought in through ports of entry on ships and planes, not carried over the border by individuals.

But to claim that Joe Biden “opened the borders” is absolutely, 100% true.

In Biden’s first 100 days in office, he took more than 94 executive actions on immigration. Those actions included:

1. Stopping the construction of the border wall.

2. Attempting to halt deportations for 100 days.

3. Suspending new enrollments in Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP, aka “Remain in Mexico”).

4. Terminating Asylum Cooperative Agreements (ACAs) with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

5. Ending Prompt Asylum Case Review (PACR) for non–Mexicans and Humanitarian Asylum Review Program (HARP) for Mexicans.



Biden also pulled thousands of border agents from patrolling to interdict drugs like fentanyl and keep people from crossing illegally, and has them instead doing the routine processing of illegal aliens and asylum seekers.

While the administration isn’t entirely responsible for the fentanyl crisis, how many Americans have died of overdoses because of the pullback of CBP agents to essentially do clerical work to process the thousands of illegal aliens showing up at the border every day?

Biden has, indeed, opened the borders. But isn’t it true that thousands of illegals have been deported under Joe Biden?

“The borders are anything but open; the Biden administration is pursuing, arresting, and deporting people seeking to come to the United States by the thousands,” claims Biden brown-nosers Paul Walden and Greg Sargent in the Washington Post.

This year — a fiscal year that ends on September 30 — there have already been 2.1 million “encounters” at the border, which is already a record. And Biden has done a good job because he’s deported people by “the thousands”?

By any measurement you want to use — including the number of deportations vs. the number “gotaways” — the border is virtually open. We can argue semantics until the cows come home but the president has done absolutely nothing to discourage illegal immigration since he took office.

But the left is trying to portray Republican rhetoric describing the situation as an “invasion” as “nativist” and “racist.”

Just as an aside, at least 66 people on the terrorist watch list have been apprehended since October 1 of last year. As for the rest, the 2.1 million people trying to enter the United States illegally are, we’re sure, not all angels of mercy. The question isn’t how many criminals are among the new arrivals; the question is why allow anyone in who may be a threat?

But yes, this is an invasion of our southern border. It’s an invasion using the dictionary definition as well as being an accurate description of what’s happening along the Mexican border.

The dictionary definition of “invasion” isn’t racist.

1. an act or instance of invading or entering as an enemy, especially by an army.

2. the entrance or advent of anything troublesome or harmful, as disease.

3. entrance as if to take possession or overrun: the annual invasion of the resort by tourists.

4. infringement by intrusion.

An “invasion” doesn’t have to denote movement by an army. By the last day of this month, there will have been almost 2.3 million people wanting to enter the United States illegally. They don’t want to wait in line. They don’t want to enter lawfully, as 6 million other people around the world try to do every year by applying for green cards.

Yes, they live in failed states where violence is a way of life and there is corruption and horrible poverty. But a quarter of this planet’s population lives in similar conditions. Why should proximity dictate opportunity? Why should someone in Guatemala wanting to sneak into the United States be granted asylum when someone from Chad or Cameroon is denied because they didn’t elbow their way to the front of the line illegally?

We never hear about the rank unfairness of illegal immigration. Open borders advocates don’t say the quiet part out loud. But it’s time the whole story of immigration is told and why illegal immigration is patently unfair to the rest of the world who want to come to the United States.