Biden’s Tantrum Was a Thinly Veiled Attempt at Deflection. The Situation at the Border Proves It.

So, during Thursday night’s speech, Joe Biden accused MAGA Republicans of thriving on chaos and living in the shadow of lies. And I am sure that he believes it. Moreover, whoever actually makes his decisions, writes his speeches, and cuts up his food for him believes it. But they also knew that the impassioned, if paranoid and dangerous speech will in theory deflect attention toward Donald Trump and away from the lies and chaos created by Democrats. Like the border crisis.

Speaking with John Solomon and Amanda Head on Just the News Not Noise, Brandon Judd, who is the president of the National Border Patrol Council, had harsh words for Biden’s management of the southern border.

When asked about White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s comment that people are not walking into the country, Judd called out the lie, stating “We’re talking about thousands of people that are swimming and walking into our country every single day.” He added that the White House receives cover from the mainstream media and banks on the hope that no one will ever take the time to dig deeper.

Of the Left’s assertion that they care about people, Judd said the actions on the part of the administration are causing migrants to put themselves in harm’s way, including placing their lives in the hands of criminal cartels. Judd stated that smugglers will leave stragglers behind in the desert and drop babies on trails to distract border patrol agents. If the babies are not found, they will die. He stated, “This is what’s going on and that is what the Democrats are encouraging.” He added that in the current fiscal year, the number of migrant deaths is approaching 800. Judd said that the number for the entire previous fiscal year for the department was 500. He attributed the lack of action by the administration to the fact that Biden is surrounded by activists in the DHS and the White House.

Of the claim that apprehensions at the border have been dropping, Judd said it is typical for border incursions to decrease during the hotter months and that he expected the trend to continue upward as temps cool. He said, “we should be apprehending around 40,000 people every month.” He commented that Democrats took a calculated risk that the issue of border security would not be a detrimental issue during the midterm elections. He said that if the Democrats do indeed hold on to power, border crossings will continue to increase.

As PJ Media reported earlier, federal law enforcement has been investigating the issue of 30,000 people with middle eastern names who have been using Mexican passports. On Wednesday, Florida Republican Byron Donalds told Newsmax’s Greta Van Susteren, “There’s no secret here, if you look at what’s happening on the southern border: [Biden’s] policy of letting anybody cross the border and claim asylum, not only does it subsidize the drug cartels’ [prospects] for human trafficking, it’s also giving them operational control of the southern border.”

The issue is of course not limited to fentanyl. A recent example is 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, who is charged with first-degree kidnapping, three counts of murder, and two counts of abuse of a corpse in Alabama. He is also an illegal immigrant who had already been deported once from the United States. Pascual-Reyes’ crimes were uncovered during an investigation after a girl whom he had kidnapped escaped and was found walking along a road.

Brandon Judd is right. And Biden’s speech, in addition to driving a wedge between the citizens of the country and placing targets on the backs of almost half the nation, is also designed to keep people from taking a look at what his regime has actually accomplished. Chaos and lies.