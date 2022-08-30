Truth Social Remains Banned From Google Play

After Twitter showed Donald Trump the door, he went on to found his own platform, Truth Social. I checked my phone, and you can download it if you are an Apple user. Through the website, there is a Google Play pre-order option, but Android users cannot access it through Google Play.

According to The Post Millennial, on August 19, Google told Truth Social violated that the app violated Alphabet’s policies, specifically lax moderation. Google is reportedly concerned about threats of and incitements to violence.

CNBC notes that approximately 44% of people with smartphones are Android users and are prevented from accessing the app. The CNBC article mentioned that Axios reported that Truth Social is addressing the issue. Devin Nunes, who is the CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, said the issue is not content-driven and remains in Google’s hands. Google is standing firm and said that its expectations are clear.

Trump founded Truth Social as an alternative to Twitter. Bots or no bots, all manner of threats, violent expression, sexual content, and other social media detritus can be found there. And yet Google doesn’t seem to have any issues with the moderation that does or more to the point does not occur on Twitter. Let me correct myself: ask just about any conservative personality or user, and they can tell you they have had the hell “moderated” out of them. So I suppose it depends on what it is that needs to be moderated, according to Twitter and Google.

And speaking of moderation, as Rick Moran noted that, in June of this year, Google had incurred the ire of the left for allowing links to pregnancy crisis centers to appear alongside search results for abortion clinics, and earlier in August, both Google and Yelp promised to do their very best to make sure users knew exactly where they could get an abortion, lest someone accidentally decides to choose to keep their baby.

We live in a new age. In order for something to be true, it apparently has to be “Google True.”