Yet Another Leftist Is Caught Preying on Children

You know, you think after a certain amount of time, the Left would have the wherewithal to look closely at its ranks and purge them of the human sewage that swims through their population like the proverbial corn-eyed sewer trout (stercore pisces). But as has been proven time and again, the Left will overlook quite a bit as long as someone is mouthing the right slogans. The sheriff’s deputies in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan? Well, not so much.

Recently, three men in Isabella County, Michigan, were brought in for an all-expense paid getaway at the Isabella County Greybar Hotel for attempting to meet minors for sexual purposes via social media. According to WILX News 10, as the result of a sting operation, Joel Middleton, 27, of Shepherd, 59-year-old Harrison resident Jeffrey Davis Harrison, and 41-year-old Eric Rohman, from Mount Pleasant, are all currently enjoying their newfound status as the most popular girls on their cellblock. Unless they made bail. In which case it becomes a matter of “save-the-date.”

At first, this may seem like a run-of-the-mill sting with Chris Hansen telling people to either take a seat or leave by the door they came in. However, as they say in the late-night infomercials, “But wait, there’s more!”

There always is.

Eric Rohman is more than just a degenerate. He is apparently a politically active one, particularly in left-leaning causes. According to National File, he is also an employee of the Mt. Pleasant School District. He also addressed the school board. He mocked local parents opposed to the LGBTQ agenda during a school board meeting, beginning his address to board members with the following:

“My name is Eric Rohman. I am a resident, townie, taxpayer, vaccinated and functioning graduate of this high school, class of 1999, proud member of the LGBTQIA community, and an employee of Mt. Pleasant Public Schools.”

He told those assembled that children were hungry for knowledge about transgenderism and homosexuality and said that he hoped children would join the LGBTQ (fill in the blank) community. But you can listen to Mr. Rohman tell you himself here. I urge you to watch it.

You can hear the contempt in his voice. And please take note of the emphasis he places on the words “your children.…” If children are suffering and questioning, could it be that people like Mr. Rohman have devoted so much time and effort into putting ideas into their heads that no child needs to wrestle with? Mr. Rohman was arrogant, sanctimonious, and, above all, entitled. And his new criminal record shows exactly what his motivation was. And I don’t particularly care if the Left is agitated over the word “groomer.” “Groomer” is just one word that could be used to describe Mr. Rohman. I’m sure you can think of others.

The Left has lately been decrying the use of the word “groomer.” I would submit that the people on that side of the aisle have so far been unable to shift the moral paradigm to make the behavior acceptable, and thus raise the proverbial ruckus any time the idea comes up. As a survivor of this mentality and this kind of behavior, I cordially invite the Left to drop dead in a ditch and wait for the hyenas to show up. I grow weary of the Left mouthing words to prove how sensitive and caring it is while doing whatever the hell it wants to further its agenda or satiate its appetites when it thinks no one is looking. Or perhaps it believes that because it is the privileged class, nothing is off the table when it comes to behavior.

Mr. Rohman was quick to make light of the “vigils and candles.” Perhaps because he believed that because his politics are popular, he bears no responsibility for trying to victimize children. Rohman may well be a lost cause, but to your disaffected “classical liberals,” the gay and trans people who quietly assert from the shadows that people like Rohman do not represent them, I say bull. You may not agree with us on climate change, immigration, fossil fuels, or whether or not it is okay to wear white after Labor Day; but surely, we can get together on this, can’t we? Or do your social standing and your Instagram and Twitter accounts matter to you more than the mind and soul of a child?