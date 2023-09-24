Rittenhouse's Surviving BLM Attacker Run Over by Black Driver

Back in 2020, Antifa anarchists and BLM Marxists were torching Kenosha, Wisc., ostensibly because the police shot a black man who had just sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend and was reaching for a knife.

Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17 years old, was cleaning up riot-torn Kenosha when he was attacked by at least four bolshie frondeurs, three of whom he perforated with an assault weapon a semi-automatic rifle. Two of them, including convicted child rapist Joe Rosenbaum, died on the spot. The lone survivor, Gaige Grosskreutz, survived but lost his right bicep.

FACT-O-RAMA! The case against Rittenhouse, bogus from the start, fell apart when Grosskreutz admitted on the stand he was shot after drawing a handgun on Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz did not have a concealed carry permit for the weapon but was never charged. He is now suing Rittenhouse in civil court.

Grosskreutz has since grown a beard and changed his name to Paul Prediger. On Sept. 2, the newly named Prediger was walking down Milwaukee’s Brady Street when he was plowed over by a man driving an SUV.

In a video, Prediger can see the car approaching him and tries in vain to cushion the blow. He hits the car’s hood, slides under it, and then remains beneath the SUV for what he stated was about 20 feet.

Gaige Grosskreutz, the man who was shot in the bicep after attacking Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was hit by a car in a hit-and-run incident. Grosskreutz suffered a lacerated liver and broke multiple bones according to a report. Grosskreutz, who has since changed his… pic.twitter.com/7uDJrpYnhZ — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) September 23, 2023

In addition to the new moniker and hipster beard disguise, Pediger/Grosskreutz now sports numerous broken bones, cervical spinal damage, a punctured liver, teeth injuries, and a serious case of road rash.

Grosskreutz/Pediger has since launched a GoFundMe site where he is taking tips to help him through these trying times. He doesn’t mention he is the infamous subversive who pulled a gun on Rittenhouse and had his arm destroyed.

From his GoFundMe profile:

As I continue my recovery, I am unable to work and face mounting medical bills and financial obligations. I’m reaching out to you, our community, for support during this difficult time. My goal is to raise $2,500 to cover my financial obligations for the upcoming month until I am able to return to work. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant difference and bring me one step closer to getting back on my feet while allowing me the appropriate time to heal. It is my hope that the individual driving will be brought to justice and answer not only for their criminal actions but for their financial obligation as well regarding my mounting medical bills.

He has thus far raised $1,450 of the $2,500 he is seeking to sustain him as he recovers from his injuries.

If you want to see the fellow who ran a communist over and took off, leaving him in the street, look at this tweet.