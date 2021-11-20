Winners and Losers of the Rittenhouse Verdict

Anyone paying attention to the Rittenhouse trial wasn’t surprised by the verdict: not guilty on all charges. He was clearly attacked by the three communists he shot. The only thing shocking to us was that the verdict took almost four days of deliberation. I thought they’d be back in an hour.

Needless to say, everyone on the left from Democrat politicians to washed-up football players had something to say about Rittenhouse, both before and after the trial (which they clearly didn’t watch). Some are walking back the nonsense and hatred they spewd. Some are doubling down on their lunacy. Let’s see who the winners and losers of the verdict are, and how they are responding.

Winners

The winners are obviously Kyle Rittenhouse, the Rittenhouse family, his lawyers, and the jury who refused to back down to pressure from street thugs threatening them through bullhorns. More winners include the Second Amendment and every American who values the right to defend him or herself, as well as everyone who believes in our justice system, even the pinkos who may someday face a jury themselves.

Losers

The list of losers is long and hilarious.

It begins with New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), who irresponsibly claimed the riots were over the killing of Jacob Blake, an unarmed black man. Blake was shot by police but wasn’t killed. He also wasn’t “unarmed.” He admitted he had a knife.

“We sent out an incorrect version of our statement,” Chris Hayden, DCCC spokesman, tweeted. “Here is the corrected version. Apologies.”

“We sent out an incorrect version of our statement,” DCCC spokesman Chris Hayden said on Twitter. “Here is the corrected version. Apologies.”https://t.co/LU7L4wlEd1 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 20, 2021

Joe Biden and the Democrat Party

Then presidential candidate Biden called Rittenhouse a “white supremacist” while campaigning. After the verdict was announced, Biden stated, “I stand by what the jury has concluded,” but added that he is “angry and concerned.” Poor lamb. How dare a young man stand up to the Democrat party’s street thugs, defend himself, and win in court? That’s not part of the plan.

Colin Kaepernick

I can understand how President Peepants got it wrong. He thinks it’s okay to shower with his daughter. Kaepernick is no surprise, either. Kaepernick, the half-white, half-black former football player, who only took a keen interest in black activism after he bottomed out on the football field, is pushing the lefty narrative just as a good, devoted commie should. It’s not surprising he is beating the hackneyed “white supremacy” drum, it’s just embarrassing now. As we all know, Rittenhouse shot three white people, all of whom are seen on video attacking him. The shameless Kaepernick is just keeping up the narrative. He’s gotta keep those Nike checks rolling in one way or another, and as he has learned, racist, divisive rhetoric pays. Cha-ching!

We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) November 19, 2021

Joy Reid

MSNBC’s million-dollar homophobe couldn’t be crankier that the court system got it right. For her, it’s not about justice, it’s all about skin color. Oh, and gay people. She doesn’t like gay people.

Reid is blaring the “white supremacy” bugle louder than most. Never mind that black people kill twice as many black people every year as whites kill black folks. Useful idiots like Reid are a key force in the commie movement. I’d hate to be Reid’s gay intern when the verdict came down.

.@MalcolmNance: White nationalists are high fiving over the Rittenhouse verdict https://t.co/71XuheKuMz via @msnbc — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 20, 2021

The Lefty Narrative

Leftists nationwide are furious. How dare a 17-year-old fight back against three of their fascist brown shirts? Worse yet, how dare he get away with it? News pundits called him a “domestic terrorist,” an “active shooter,” and a murderer. Meanwhile, Antifa and BLM are the darling street thugs of the left. They burn and loot with near impunity, so often it almost became the new normal (and that is part of the plan). How is it that three of their street goons could get shot and the shooter walk away?

FACT-O-RAMA! More people are killed by blunt objects (like skateboards), feet and fists (like those of the attacker who kicked Kyle), and handguns (like the one Grosskreutz pointed at Kyle) than by rifles. A LOT more.

It’s a new day in the war against the leftists. The Rittenhouse trial is our “Battle of Midway.” The tide is turning. The Marxists learned a hard lesson. Antifa and BLM are the spoiled brats of the left. They’ve been allowed to rip the country apart. Maybe next time they’ll think twice about attacking a young man who isn’t afraid of their terrorism.