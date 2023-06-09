'Where's the Money?' Laughing Biden Mocks Us Over His Bribery Scandal

As I mentioned yesterday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) dropped a Fat Man on Gropey Joe Biden in regard to the alleged $10 million in bribes he and his crackhead son Hunter took from Burisma Holdings, an energy company in Ukraine.

Greene claims she saw an FBI document laying out Biden’s bribery skullduggery in detail. It alleges that Hunter Biden was paid almost $1 million per year from 2014 to 2019 as a member of Burisma’s board of directors. [Editor’s note: Greene has not released the document and PJ Media has been unable to review or authenticate it.]

FACT-O-RAMA! Hunter had no prior experience in the energy sector and can’t even say “Я люблю наркотики і повій!” in Ukrainian.

Green said it also details how Joe Biden was allegedly paid $5 million to have a Ukrainian prosecutor—who was investigating Burisma’s shady deal with Hunter Biden—fired before he could do any damage.

You may recall Biden mockingly bragging about how he held $1 billion in aid to Ukraine over the head of a Ukrainian official to have the prosecutor fired. In true Biden style, he foolishly did it on camera.

FIBS-O-RAMA! Biden has no poker face. When he tells a small lie, he often follows it up with “that’s true.” When he squirts out a whopper, he follows it up with, “You have my word, as a Biden.”

Biden kept his haughty, mocking attitude up when a reporter recently asked him about the Oversight Committee’s evidence that Burisma Holdings paid Hunter and the “big guy” $5 million each.

A reporter repeatedly asked Biden point blank about the Oversight Committee’s findings after Biden vomitously—and obeisantly—wrapped up his speech by spewing some codswallop over climate change as the biggest threat to the world today

“The bribery allegation. Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s damning evidence in the FBI file that you sold out the country. Do you have a response to the congressional Republicans,” the reporter bellowed.

Biden broke out his patented “Wow, I’m uncomfortable so I’m gonna laugh” grin and responded.

“Where’s the money… I’m joking,” Biden quipped when no one laughed at his jest.

“It’s a bunch of malarkey,” Biden continued before walking off the stage.

“Malarkey” is a tragically weak response to an FBI whistleblower’s allegation that is apparently so serious that the FBI fears the informant may be in danger if his identity is revealed.

Biden can’t hide his fear with a big, fake simper.

You can watch Biden nervously answer the dogged reporter before walking off the stage in the video below. The fun part starts at about the 41-minute mark.