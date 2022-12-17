We Knew Joe Biden Was a Big Liar, but This Is Ridiculous

Politicians frequently lie, but Old Joe Biden’s career record is clear: He makes Josef Goebbels look honest. Biden is such a massive liar that it’s unclear whether or not he has ever told the truth in an entire lifetime of grift and corruption. On Friday afternoon, however, Biden outdid himself, appearing at the Delaware Veteran’s Summit and telling so many outrageous lies about his career and his family that if he were a conservative, establishment media “fact checkers” would have died of exhaustion. It’s lucky for them that whenever Old Joe speaks, they take the day off.

Biden claimed that when he was elected vice president in 2008, his father contacted him and asked him to finagle a Purple Heart for his brother, Biden’s uncle Frank. Biden said, “You know, I — my dad, when I got elected Vice President, he said, ‘Joey, Uncle Frank fought in the Battle of the Bulge.’ He was not feeling very well now — not because of the Battle of the Bulge. But he said, ‘And he won the Purple Heart. And he never received it. He never — he never got it. Do you think you could help him get it? We’ll surprise him.’”

The incoming vice president was, of course, happy to get his uncle the recognition he deserved, however belatedly: “So we got him the Purple Heart. He had won it in the Battle of the Bulge. And I remember he came over to the house, and I came out, and he said, ‘Present it to him, okay?’ We had the family there.” Get your handkerchief ready. Biden continued, “I said, ‘Uncle Frank, you won this. And I want to…’ He said, ‘I don’t want the damn thing.’” The crowd laughed, and Biden plowed on: “No, I’m serious. He said, ‘I don’t want it.’ I said, ‘What’s the matter, Uncle Frank? You earned it.’ He said, ‘Yeah, but the others died. The others died. I lived. I don’t want it.’” Biden then attempted to bring his story into the present and initially missed by fifty years: “Just like a generation — this generation in Vietnam — excuse me, in — in Iraq.”

Anyway, what a noble soul was Uncle Frank Biden, eh? There’s just one problem: Frank Biden died in 1999, and Biden’s father, Joe Biden Sr., died in 2002. Yet the putative president claims that this incident took place in 2008, and it hinges upon Vice President Joe, as the national second banana, being able to pull strings to get his uncle the Purple Heart. Maybe this happened years earlier than Biden said it did, and he was pulling strings as a senator rather than as vice president, or maybe it never happened at all.

The latter seems more likely. According to the New York Post, a registry of recipients of the Purple Heart doesn’t include the name Frank Biden, and when Frank died, his obituary contained no mention of his having won this honor. Also, the story is suspiciously similar to one Biden was fond of telling in 2019. He was in Afghanistan as vice president, Biden claimed, to honor a Navy captain who had “rappelled down a 60-foot ravine under fire and retrieved the body of an American comrade, carrying him on his back.” Biden said that when he tried to pin a Silver Star on the captain, “he said, ‘Sir, I don’t want the damn thing! Do not pin it on me, Sir! Please, Sir. Do not do that! He died. He died.” Biden concluded, “This is the God’s truth. My word as a Biden.”

Related: Joe Biden’s Life Story Is a Lie

But it wasn’t, of course. Even the Washington Post, ordinarily a tenacious purveyor of Leftist propaganda, stated, “Except almost every detail in the story appears to be incorrect. Based on interviews with more than a dozen U.S. troops, their commanders and Biden campaign officials, it appears as though the former vice president has jumbled elements of at least three actual events into one story of bravery, compassion and regret that never happened.”

The Frank Biden story wasn’t Old Joe’s only lie on Friday. He also claimed, “And, you know, I think that there’s a — I’ve been in and out — not as a, obviously, combatant — but in and out of Afghanistan and Iraq and these areas 38, 39 times as — not as President, only twice as President, but from the time I was a senator, but particularly when I was Vice President.” This was a slight rollback of his claim during his State of the Union address: “I’ve been in and out of Iraq and Afghanistan over 40 times.” In 2019, he said, I’ve been in and out of Afghanistan and Iraq over 30 times.” According to the Washington Post, “his campaign later clarified that the correct number is 21.” Also, he has never visited Afghanistan or Iraq as president.

Joe Biden has made it abundantly clear that he is unprincipled, untrustworthy, and unscrupulous. His faux presidency will be remembered as one of the darkest periods of American history. We can only hope that the damage he leaves behind him will not be completely irreversible.