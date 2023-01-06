News & Politics

Appalling! Capitol Police Arrest Ashli Babbitt's Mom for Jaywalking on Anniversary of Her Daughter's Death

By Kevin Downey Jr. 6:25 PM on January 06, 2023
Shooting and killing her unarmed daughter wasn’t enough.

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested Ashli Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, today, on the anniversary of her daughter’s death.

Micki’s crime? Jaywalking.

Witthoeft and a few protesters were peacefully walking on the side of a Washington, D.C., street when a police car pulled up and demanded the small group get on the sidewalk. One officer got a little physical with Witthoeft. After being told by a cop there would be “no discussions,” Witthoeft turned around so the officer could cuff her.

FACT-O-RAMA! BLM and Antifa burned Washington, D.C., for four nights. I was unable to find video of any of them being arrested for jaywalking.

You can watch Witthoeft being arrested in the video below.

Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed female, was shot and killed by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, a large, armed man. He was never prosecuted or even disciplined. In fact, according to Judicial Watch, Byrd got some special treatment from the Biden Administration.

FACT-O-RAMA! BLM and their trans pansexual Nancy-boy sisters in Antifa caused over 500 riots and incurred over $1 billion in damages. More than 2,000 cops were injured. None of the rioters were killed by police.

Pro-Trump protestor Roseann Boylan also died on January 6. You can skip to the 1:20 point of this video to see her getting clubbed by police even though she is lying on the ground and not moving. Her death was first attributed to getting trampled under the mob and then to an Adderall overdose. The police officer who beat Boyland with two clubs was never disciplined.

